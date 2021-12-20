Traffic police collect Rs 60 lakhs in fines

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 19 Dec: Traffic DSP Nobin Jomoh informed that the traffic branch of the Arunachal Pradesh Police has collected Rs 60 lakhs in fines for violation of traffic rules.

Speaking to the press here on Sunday, he said that, “out of Rs 60 lakhs, the police collected Rs 12 lakhs from CJM court.”

“Our duty is to ensure that everyone follows the law and the capital’s road remains safe. No one will be shown leniency if they break traffic rules,” Jomoh said, and advised the people to ensure signing of a proper sale deed at the time of selling their vehicles.

“Sale deed is important. If a proper sale deed is not made, the person selling the vehicle will face trouble in case ownership is not changed. Also, learners should not drive alone on the road,” he said.

Regarding the lack of parking spaces in Itanagar, the DSP said that the capital administration is trying to work out a solution.

“The state government has kept Rs 1.50 crore for development of parking spaces. Under the initiative of Capital DC Talo Potom, efforts are being made to identify government land which can be used for parking,” the DSP said.

He added that building owners should also create parking spaces on their own. “The government alone cannot create parking spaces. Some of the building owners are making efforts to create parking spaces, which is a good sign. Everyone will have to make similar effort,” he said.

The DSP further warned that strict action would be taken if anyone assaults traffic police on duty.

He urged the people to drive responsibly around the new year’s time. “I appeal to the citizens not to drink and drive. Remember, due to your mistake, either you or someone will pay a heavy price. Drive responsibly and remain safe,” he added.