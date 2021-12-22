Meeting on child rights organized

ANINI, 21 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) organized an interactive meeting here with the stakeholders of Dibang Valley district on 20 December.

Addressing the participants, APSCPCR Chairperson Gumri Ringu described the roles of the APSCPCR, the police, the CRC, the CWC, the DCPU, etc, while APSCPCR member Nurang Achung highlighted the existing laws for the welfare and protection of children. He elaborated the roles of the JJB, the SJPU, the labour officers, the DCPU, the CWC, etc, in ensuring “better implementation of the laws and safety of the children.”

APSCPCR member Jumtum Minga spoke about the POCSO Act, the Right to Education Act, and the roles of the district child protection unit and the Juvenile Justice Board.

Dibang Valley ZPC Theko Tayu, SP Rajender Singh Sagar and DRCHO (in-charge) Dr Robert Rondo also spoke. (DIPRO)