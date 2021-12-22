State’s Muay Thai team wins 4 gold medals in nat’l c’ship

ITANAGAR, 21 Dec: The Muay Thai team from the Abrasumente Academy here, representing Arunachal Pradesh, bagged four gold medals and the best coach award in the recently concluded United Muay Thai Association India’s (UMAI) Senior National Muay Thai Championship held in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The gold medallists are Takam Diming (senior female, +23, 45 kg), Tolu Kena (senior male, -23, 56 kg), Tejom Jini (senior male, +23, 60 kg) and Yumter Taipodia in the +23, 81 kg divisions.

Mibom Taggu and Jyoti Riamuk fought hard but fell short of winning medals. The team was led by coach Nyke Singpho.

The championship saw the participation of players from 20 states of India, with Arunachal winning the most number of gold medals. (DIPR)