Central team takes stock of MOVCD schemes in Lower Subansiri

ZIRO, 22 Dec: A two-member official team of the union ministry of the agriculture, cooperation and farmers’ welfare (ACFW) on Wednesday visited Ziro and took stock of the progress of the Mission Organic Value Chain Development Program (MOVCD) schemes in Lower Subansiri district.

Joint Secretary of the union ministry of ACFW and in-charge of MOVCD-NER, Priya Ranjan and advisor to ACFW MOVCD-NER Dr AK Yadav, during their visit, also interacted with the Farmer Producers Company (FPCs) registered under MOVCD-NER and kiwi growers of Ziro, and the officials of the agriculture and horticulture departments.

They urged them to continue the GoI programmes for sustainability and benefit of the entire farming community.

FPCs members from East Kameng, West Kameng, Lohit and Roing, led by CEO of APALMB Okit Paling also accompanied the team of officials. They also visited kiwi farms, the Naara Aba winery and Lambu-Subu Food and Beverages. (DIPRO)