Governor attends ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ meet

ITANAGAR, 22 Dec: Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra attended the meeting of the 2nd National Committee for the 75th anniversary of India’s independence commemoration (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav) through virtual mode from the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the meeting.

As a member of the National Committee for the 75th anniversary of India’s independence commemoration, the governor propagated active and enthusiastic participation of the people in the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.’

The governor also emphasized on empowerment of women and promotion of culture, crafts and sports.

He appealed to the people to imbibe the values and ethics of the Constitution of India as a tribute to the freedom fighters of the country. He said, “With firm resolve and resolute pursuit, the people can give India the rightful position in the new world order.”

While exhorting the people for their participation in the 75th anniversary of India’s independence commemoration, the governor said that ‘Corona pandemic must not be a hurdle in our programme for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Instead it should be a consolidating factor for our national movement.’ (Raj Bhavan)