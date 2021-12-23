Renowned tree planters felicitated in ‘Green carnival’

ITANAGAR, 22 Dec: Padam Shri awardee and Forest Man of India, Jadav Payeng and Geshe Lobsang, who has planted more than one lakh trees in the state, were felicitated during the three days ‘Green Carnival’ with the theme ‘for a better tomorrow’ , held at Jollang from 17 to 19 December.

Khadi & Village Industry Commission (KVIC) displayed their products and briefed about various central government schemes during the carnival which was organized by the Green Arunachal Multipurpose Co-operative Society (GAMCS).

Motor sports, food courts, cultural and musical performance by renowned local artists were other attractions of the carnival.