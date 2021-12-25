Improved poultry breeds distributed

KHUPA, 24 Dec: The Anjaw KVK distributed 800 improved breeds of Vanaraja and Grampriya poultry, along with supportive medicines, to eight beneficiaries during an ‘input distribution programme’ here on Friday.

Goiliang CO James Dodo, who was present on the occasion, stressed on adopting the integrated farming system, while Doilliang Model Village GPC S Tamai encouraged the beneficiaries to become role models for the farmers of nearby villages.

KVK Head (in-charge) Dr Santosh Kumar explained the basics of poultry management, especially during winter.

Social science expert Peter Singh also spoke.