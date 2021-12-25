Training prog for farmers held

NAMSAI, 24 Dec: Forty-three farmers participated in a two-day training programme on ‘Uttam kheti, unnat kisan’, organized at Podumoni and Mahadevpur-II villages by the Namsai KVK on 23 and 24 December, respectively.

Plant protection scientist Dr Madhumita Sonowal Bora apprised the farmers of insect pest and disease of cabbage and pumpkins, and their management. She also explained how to use pheromone traps for controlling fruit flies in pumpkins.

One hundred pheromone traps were installed in the two villages as part of the programme.