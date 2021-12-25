3 para shuttlers from Arunachal advance to round 64

ITANAGAR, 24 Dec: Three para shuttlers from Arunachal Pradesh advanced to the next round of the 4th Para Badminton National Championship underway at East Coast Indoor Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Biri Takar, Tame Tallang and Taje Pali won their respective matches on Friday and reached round 64, the Paralympic Association of Arunachal said in a release.

They will play their next matches on 25 December.

The matches will be telecast live on Doordarshan.

Altogether 504 para badminton players from across the country are participating in the championship, the release said.