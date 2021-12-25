State level Subroto Cup/School Games Football Tournaments start

GHSS Mebo defeat GHSS Yazali 2-1 in opener

TEZU, 24 Dec: Government higher secondary school (GHSS) Mebo (East Siang) defeated GHSS Yazali (Lower Subansiri) 2-1 in the opening match of the U-17 state level 17th Subroto Cup/School Games Football Tournament at Jubilee ground here in Lohit district on Friday.

The 3rd edition of the state level Subroto Cup/School Games Football Tournament for U-17 girls also began simultaneously here on Friday.

MLA Karikho Kri, who kicked off both the tournaments, advised the players to “play the game in true sportsmanship spirit and in a friendly manner.” He also advised them to “exchange good ideas, knowledge and bring back the good memories.”

Kri further urged the youths to stay away from drugs.

Deputy Commissioner (in-charge) KN Damo asked the players to give their best and try to shine in the tournament, saying that it would help them in “admission in colleges and also provide job opportunities.”

The DC asked the participants to “spread and bring back the message of ‘Keep mountain clean and green’ – a campaign for plastic-free Arunachal.”

He also reminded all to not take Covid-19 lightly and continue to follow the Covid guidelines.

Teams from 21 districts are participating in the tournaments, which will continue till 4 January next year. (DIPRO)