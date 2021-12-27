Workshop on tourism organized

SHERGAON, 26 Dec: NGO Garung Thuk organized a ‘workshop-cum-capacity building training programme’ for tourist guides and homestay owners here in West Kameng district on Sunday.

The workshop was aimed at training local youths in various aspects of rural tourism in and around Shergaon, and apprising the homestay owners of the do’s and don’ts while engaging with tourists.

Dr Lobsang Tashi Thungon made a presentation on the scope of tourism in the village, while L Thungon dwelt on the various tourist destinations within the village.

“Well-trained guides are an important part of tourist engagement. A good guide can enhance the experience of the tourists, so, imparting proper information to the tourists is also very important,” Thungon said.

Gombu Tsering, who runs a homestay facility, shared his experiences with the trainees.

The NGO has been promoting Shergaon as a tourist destination for the last six years through various means, including social media platforms. There has been a rise in the number of tourists visiting the village. Garung Thuk has also trained nature guides.

The NGO’s chairman Ledo Thungon said, “The pristine nature and abundant forest are good assets of the village, and, with properly trained people to cater to the needs of the tourists, the village can harness the true potential of the village tourism.”

Members of the Shergaon Village Council, Shergaon ZPM Tsering Wangmu Lama, GBs, panchayat members, members of women SHGs, youths of Shergaon, and homestay owners attended the programme.