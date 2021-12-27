ECDS distributes blankets to needy

KIMIN, 26 Dec: Kimin-based Education and Cultural Development Society (ECDS) on Sunday distributed blankets to needy and aged persons at the Lora-I Catholic church here in Papum Pare district to mark Christmas.

Addressing the gathering, ECDS chairman Nabam Akin Hina spoke on the importance of maintaining peace and harmony among the believers of different religions and belief systems.

He said that the believers of different religions should maintain peaceful coexistence and help one another when need arises.