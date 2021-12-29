APCC celebrates INC’s foundation day

ITANAGAR, 28 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) celebrated the 137th foundation day of the Indian National Congress (INC), along with Vijay Diwas (to commemorate 50 years of the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971), at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan here on 28 December.

The party’s leaders and workers observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect for the martyrs and heroes of the Bangladesh Liberation War.

APCC vice president Mina Toko dwelt on the history of the INC and the contributions of the party in nation-building and development.

APCC general secretary Zirgi Kadu spoke about the Bangladesh Liberation War. He said that the “1971 Indo-Pak war marks a glorious chapter in India’s history and we remain indebted to the strong and able leadership of then PM Indira Gandhi.”

APCC president Nabam Tuki said that the INC “is proud of its illustrious history, legacy and remains the party that truly represents India – multicultural, multilingual and multi-religious. The Congress party is the party which led our freedom struggle and guided India in the path of development. The Congress party has a rich legacy of love, contributions and development for our Arunachal.”

He remembered the martyrs and veterans of the 1971 war and saluted the bravery and valour of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Tuki presented certificates of appreciation to the ‘Congress Covid sevaks’ for their outstanding dedication and voluntary service in fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic in Arunachal.