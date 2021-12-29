Former BMCC president passes away

ITANAGAR, 28 Dec: Yanium Ebiya, the first president of the Block Mahila Congress Committee (BMCC) of Nacho block in Upper Subansiri district, breathed her last on 27 December at TRIHMS, Naharlagun, after a prolonged illness.

In a condolence message, the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Tuesday said, “Ebiya was a disciplined, hardworking and committed party worker of the Indian National Congress (INC) and served as the first president of the Block Mahila Congress Committee of Nacho block (from 1989 to 1994).

Her dedicated service and commitment towards the INC was immeasurable. Her devoted service for the welfare of the people and strong determination to strengthen the Congress organization will always be remembered.”

APCC chief Nabam Tuki said, “Words are of little consolation at this time of grief. I, on behalf of the INC in the state, convey deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and loved ones, and pray to almighty god to give them comfort and strength to bear the irreparable loss. May her great soul rest in eternal peace.”