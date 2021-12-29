JEMEITHANG, 28 Dec: Villagers from Shagti, Kyalengteng, Kharman Shogtsen, Gorsam, Lhunpo, Muchut and nearby hamlets availed the services provided by 25 government departments during a Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organized here in Tawang district on Tuesday.

The Men-Tsee-Khang, in collaboration with the Tawang Monpa Employees Society and the Tara Foundation, organized a free medical camp during the event.

Tawang DC Sang Phuntsok, who inaugurated the camp, distributed a public address system and a CCTV set to the residential school here, and water filter, CCTV sets and sports equipment for the government schools in Shogtsen and Lhunpo.

In Anjaw district, more than 1,500 people benefitted from SAD camps organized at Chaglagam and Walong. Twenty-five departments offered their services during the camps. (DIPROs)