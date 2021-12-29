DC urges stakeholders to ensure 100% coverage under IPPI, RI, Covid vaccination

ZIRO, 28 Dec: Lower Subansiri DC Somcha Lowang appealed to all stakeholders to work together and ensure success of the Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization (IPPI) programme, the special routine immunization (RI) campaign and Covid-19 vaccination in the district.

She said this during a meeting of the district task force for IPPI, RI and Covid-19 vaccination at the general hospital here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the district’s Covid-19 vaccination status, she opined that more efforts have to be made to convince those who are refusing to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

She informed that the district administration along with DMO Dr Tage Kanno visited churches in and around Ziro and tried convincing the believers to get vaccinated.

“However, despite all these efforts, people have not turned up for vaccination,” she lamented.

Informing that the highest numbers of unvaccinated people are clustered around Hija, Kudung Borang, Tajang and Lempia, she exhorted the people to overcome their reluctance and get vaccinated.

DRCHO (in-charge) Dr Radhe Anku spoke about the issues faced during the Har Ghar Dastak campaign to improve the Covid-19 vaccination percentage. Issues like lack of mobility support, uncooperative and unresponsive public, religious influence, fear of death due to Covid-19 vaccine, etc, were also discussed.

Dr Anku informed that the medical team of Lower Subansiri, especially in Yachuli, has achieved 100 percent vaccination in Sikhe-A, Sikhe-B, Jablee (under Pistana PHC), NEEPCO Colony, Khore Putu-I, Khore Putu-II, Yachuli, Lumri-I, Lumri-II, Jath, Dilli Happa, Phu Joram (under Yachuli PHC) and Jablee (under Talo PHC).

The meeting was followed by a workshop on rubella and measles for the MOs.

Among others, Karuna Trust regional manager Marina Devi, WHO RRT Dr Hima Batra and ICDS Deputy Director Dani Yami attended the meeting. (DIPRO)