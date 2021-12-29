Demo progs on horti equipment held

SEPPA, 28 Dec: The NERIST’s agricultural engineering department, in collaboration with the East Kameng KVK, organized demonstration programmes on ‘ergonomically developed horticultural fruit harvesting ladder, backpack for carrying load in the Sherpa mode and maize sheller’ at Pochung and New Sopung villages on 27 and 28 December, respectively.

About 24 persons participated in the programme, which was sponsored by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research through the AICRP on ESA, NERIST Centre, Nirjuli.

Junior Project Officer S Chhetry highlighted the improved tools and equipment that are feasible for use in the region. He also demonstrated the gender-friendly ergonomically developed horticultural fruit harvesting ladder, backpack for load carrying in the Sherpa mode, and maize sheller.