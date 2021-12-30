DC asks office heads to shift to Tato

SHI-YOMI, 29 Dec: Shi-Yomi Deputy Commissioner Mito Dirchi has asked all heads of offices to shift their offices, along with their staffers to district headquarters Tato by 15 January next.

All the heads of offices have been directed “to make their own accommodation and office buildings” in consultation with the ZPM, GPC, Gram Panchayat Members of Tato and members of the Tato Land Advisory Committee.

The DC has also requested Panchayat leaders and the Land Advisory Committee members to help all

the departments to locate their respective identified office and residential buildings on rental basis.

It may be noted that barring temporary accommodation to the DC and SP in the inspection bungalow; an office chamber and government quarter allotted to the ADC in-charge, who also holds the charge of DRDA project director cum DPDO, no space for accommodation and offices have been available to any heads of offices at Tato as on date. (DIPRO)