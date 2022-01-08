Field day on mushroom cultivation held

AALO, 7 Jan: Thirty-two farmers, including beneficiaries of the integrated farming system model, participated in a ‘field day on oyster mushroom cultivation and backyard poultry farming’, organized by the West Siang KVK on Friday.

The programme was aimed at showcasing the success of oyster mushroom cultivation and backyard poultry farming by college student Goto Basar in Soi village.

Basar (Leparada)-based ICAR State Centre Joint Director Dr H Kalita highlighted the importance of mushroom farming and poultry for agribusiness, value addition and nutrient security, while ArSRLM Block Manager Mie Doke spoke on the potential scope for mushroom production “due to rich resource of climate and materials used for its cultivation.”

West Siang KVK Head Dr Moloy Sarmah also spoke.