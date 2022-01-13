DLMC meeting held at Shi-Yomi

MECHUKHA, 12 Jan: The District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting was chaired by Shi-Yomi Deputy Commissioner Mito Dirchi at the tourist lodge, Barangang here in Shi-Yomi district on 11 January.

All the heads of offices gave presentations highlighting the achievements and challenges of their respective departments, while the Panchayat leaders discussed the key points of the development process in the district.

E-Pragati in the district level was also launched and substantial development goals of Siang Basin, of which Shi- Yomi district is also a part, were also discussed in the meeting.

District Planning Officer Ozing Gao, ZPC, ZPMs and HoDs also shared their views. (DIPRO)