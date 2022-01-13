Annual skill mela & awareness rally held

YUPIA, 12 Jan: One day annual skill mela-cum-sensitization and awareness rally 2021-22 was organized at the government-based Industrial Training Institute (ITI) here in Papum Pare district by the Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, in collaboration with the Papum Pare district administration on Wednesday.

Papum Pare district Zilla Parishad Chairperson Chukhu Bablu called on

unemployed youths of the district to take part in such important rallies in order to avail the benefits being provided by the Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, in collaboration with various training providers across the country.

He also said that “instead of running after government jobs, which are limited in number, unemployed youth of our state must be skilled in every sector for the development of the society as well as state,” and urged the participants to take the programme seriously as it provides “plenty of opportunities as per one’s capacity, choice and skill.”

Earlier, ITI Principal T Rakshap informed that the annual skill mela-cum-sensitization & awareness rally is being held across the state to provide a platform to the unemployed youths to get the opportunity to be trained as skilled workers and earn better incomes.

A total of 150 unemployed youths registered with different training providers. (DIPRO)