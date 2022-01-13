Workshop under ‘Arik Abik Lunom’ project

BASAR, 12 Jan: A workshop cum awareness programme on issues in rice cultivation was organized under project ‘Arik Abik Lunom’ at Nyigam village in Leparada district on Wednesday.

The Arik Abik Lunom is a mobile-based agro-advisory service in Arunachal, implemented by the College of Horticulture and Forestry, Pasighat in collaboration with Digital India Corporation, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The broad objective of the project is to provide right information at the right time and empower the farmers in taking informed decisions to enhance their livelihood through mobile-based agro-advisory services in local dialect.

The project is being implemented in nine districts-East Siang, West Siang, Upper Siang, Lower Siang, Siang, Leparada, Lower Dibang Valley, Namsai and Shi Yomi.

Agro-Associate Vikash Panggam and Field Manager Martha Geyi highlighted the objectives of the project and its benefits.

During the workshop, the subject matter specialists interacted with the farmers and provided a complete package of practices of rice cultivation along with integrated pest management.

The importance of land management in rice cultivation and crop rotation with pea, mustard and buck wheat etc were also highlighted.

Forty-five farmers participated in the programme.