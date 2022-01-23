BSc agri & horti degrees offered by AUS not being accepted by central varsities for admission: Union

NAMSAI, 22 Jan: The Tirap Changlang Longding and Namsai Students’ Union, Rajiv Gandhi University said that the degrees offered in BSc agriculture and BSc horticulture by the Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) here are not being accepted for admission by Rajiv Gandhi University and other central varsities because the AUS is not affiliated to the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR), New Delhi, to offer such courses.

The union said that the AUS is offering BSc agriculture and BSc horticulture courses for the benefit of the students but without an ICAR accreditation, due to which the degree certificates provided to the passed out students (by the AUS) are not being accepted for admission by the universities for higher studies.

The union has submitted a memorandum to the AUS vice chancellor, demanding that he either initiate steps as soon as possible to get the university affiliated to the ICAR or discontinue the courses.