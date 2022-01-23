IMC conducts cleanliness drive to mark 50 years of Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 22 Jan: The Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) organized a cleanliness drive along NH 415 from Papu Nallah to Chimpu on Saturday to mark the 50th year of Arunachal Pradesh, and as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM).

Corporators of various wards, along with IMC officials and others took part in the drive.

Speaking to reporters, IMC Mayor Tame Phassang informed that the drive was conducted as part of the AKAM and to commemorate the golden jubilee celebration of Arunachal.

“Though cleanliness drives are a regular process of the IMC, with these activities, we want to send a message to the denizens that we can make the state clean, green and drug-free with the participation and support of each and every citizen of the city,” the mayor said.

He also informed that, as part of the month-long golden jubilee celebration of Arunachal, different activities will be conducted by the IMC to create awareness among the denizens.