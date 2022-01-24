Libang flags off vehicles carrying Covid kits

LEKHI, 23 Jan: Health Minister Alo Libang on Sunday flagged off vehicles of Seva Bharati Arunachal Pradesh (SBAP), carrying 270 Covid relief kits for 10 districts of the state, from here.

Emphasizing on the importance of immunization, the minister urged the people of the state to take both doses of the Covid vaccine.

He thanked SBAP and other NGOs that are working with the state government in the fight against the pandemic.

SBAP general secretary Tarh Domte informed that SBAP distributed more than 10,000 masks and rations to more than 5,000 families during the first wave of the pandemic.

“Moreover, during the second wave of the pandemic, the ministry of AYUSH-Council of Scientific and Industrial Research approved the AYUSH-64 medicine for mild and moderate Covid-19 infection,” he said.

The SBAP, in collaboration with the Regional Ayurveda Research Institute in Itanagar, has delivered AYUSH-64 medicine to more than 6,000 Covid-19 patients.