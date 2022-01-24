Min assures to start fishery project in Mirem

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

RUKSIN, 23 Jan: Fisheries Minister Tage Taki assured to approve implementation of an integrated fish farming project in the low-lying areas of Mirem village in East Siang district.

Taki gave the assurance after visiting the village and finding the area feasible for such a project.

The minister said that he would approve the project after a ground survey is carried out by experts.

Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, who accompanied the minister, approached Taki with the demand of the locals that a large-size fish pond be developed in the low-lying areas and the area be turned into a tourist spot.

The minister was also accompanied by Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara and Ruksin ADC Tajing Jonnom.

Earlier, Taki met the ZPMs of Pasighat West constituency and enquired about the agriculture and allied activities adopted by the farmers.

The PRI leaders said that East Siang district, particularly Ruksin subdivision, has vast areas suitable for cultivation of cereal crops, oilseeds, tea, rubber, etc. They appealed to the minister to take steps to boost the agricultural and horticultural activities in the district.

The PRI leaders also urged Taki to initiate steps to set up a tea factory in Ruksin area for the benefit of the small tea growers. They also placed a demand, seeking fund for construction of a smokehouse for the rubber cultivators.