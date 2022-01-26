DC urges people to stop indiscriminate hunting in the name of tradition

YINGKIONG, 25 Jan: Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Shashvat Saurabh stressed on the need to stop indiscriminate and unabated practice of hunting in the name of tradition and culture.

During a meeting he convened here on Monday in view of the forthcoming Aran festival, the DC highlighted the rich biodiversity of the district and requested the people to protect and conserve the wildlife of the district for posterity.

Using an elaborate audiovisual presentation, the DC informed the people about various penal provisions under the Wildlife Protection Act and urged them to “give up on the gun culture.”

The SP spoke on the need to regulate the arms and ammunitions in the district and called for “doing away with those not needed from a security perspective as most of these weapons are being used for hunting purposes.”

The DFO (wildlife) highlighted the rich biodiversity of the area and how “wildlife is making a comeback, especially in Karko area of Jengging subdivision since the people gave up hunting.”

Among others, the ZPC, the Yingkiong DFO, GBs, panchayat members and members of prominent NGOs of Simong, Gette, Pugging and Gobuk villages attended the meeting. (DIPRO)