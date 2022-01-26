National Voters’ Day celebrated across state

YUPIA, 25 Jan: The Papum Pare district election office here celebrated the National Voters’ Day in the online mode on Tuesday.

During the programme, themed ‘Making elections inclusive, accessible and participative’, District Election Officer (DEO) Minga Sherpa said that the day is celebrated annually to encourage more young voters to take part in the electoral process.

Outlining the importance of voting rights, he said that “the universal adult franchise gives right to vote to all adult citizens without discrimination on grounds of caste, class, colour, religion or gender,” and stressed on encouraging the eligible people to vote.

Joint CEO Liken Koyu said that the theme of this year’s celebration is aimed at “facilitating active participation of voters in elections with the objective of reaching the unreachable, so that every eligible voter should be enrolled in the process.”

The DEO gave away EPICs and certificates to nine newly enrolled young voters from Itanagar and Doimukh. He also felicitated 15 outstanding block level officers (BLO) of various circles with mementoes and certificates.

ADC Tabang Bodung gave away mementoes and certificates to the winners of essay and drawing competitions that had been held earlier.

Among others, Headquarters Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) Omey Apang, HoDs, administrative officers and staffers joined the online programme.

In Lower Subansiri district, ERO Tame Yajum felicitated newly registered voters in headquarters Ziro to mark the day.

She stressed the need for the voters to understand the importance of votes and exercise their franchise with utmost responsibility.

AERO Amina Nabam, CO Khoda Jalyang and BLOs were present on the occasion.

In East Siang HQ Pasighat, DEO Tayi Taggu felicitated the newly enrolled young voters and presented badges and EPICs to them. Taggu also presented certificates and prizes to the winners of a slogan writing competition held earlier.

AFA Tanup Tatak was awarded a certificate for being the best BLO of the district.

In West Kameng district, DEO Karma Leki interacted virtually with the BLOs, EROs, assistant EROs, administrative officers and newly enrolled voters of the district.

Commendation certificates were awarded to the best performing BLOs of the district, and EPICs were handed over to newly enrolled voters.

In Tawang, DEO KN Damo highlighted the importance of the day and congratulated the newly enrolled voters. He exhorted them to take part in the electoral process wholeheartedly to uphold the democratic tradition of the country.

EPICs were given away to the new voters. (DIPROs)