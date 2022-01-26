Veg storage units inaugurated

JAIRAMPUR, 25 Jan: Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav inaugurated seven vegetable storage compartments for small vegetable vendors, along with a public utility toilet, here on Monday.

Commending the Jairampur ADC for the construction of the vegetable storage compartments and the toilet at the weekly market here, the DC exhorted all to work on the principle that “not all of us can do great things but we can do small things with great love.”

The DC later visited Changlai, one of the remotest villages in Rima Putok circle of Jairampur subdivision. (DIPRO)