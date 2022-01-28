Ensure on-time completion of projects: DC

BOMDILA, 27 Jan: West Kameng DC Karma Leki urged the HoDs of the project implementing agencies in the district to ensure on-time completion of the central and state government projects being executed by their departments.

The DC said this during a District Level Monitoring Committee meeting held here on Thursday.

Officials of government departments made presentations on the status of the projects being implemented by them under various schemes.

ZPC Rinchin Zomba Merakpa, ZPMs and administrative officers also spoke. (DIPRO)