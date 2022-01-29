Basic trg for field guides conducted

ITANAGAR, 28 Jan: The tourism department conducted a two-day basic training programme for field guides at the State Food Craft Institute here from 27-28 January.

Twenty-six guides from Lower Subansiri, East Siang, Upper Subansiri, West Kameng, Lower Dibang Valley, Dibang Valley, Papum Pare, Siang and Kurung Kumey working with tour operators or as freelance guides and tour leaders attended the training.

Among others, Tourism Deputy Director Bengia Manna Sonam, senior officers of the department and APTOA president John Panye attended the inaugural function.

The course featured case studies shared by experienced and renowned tour operators of the state, such as Yongam Tours and Travel, BAC Voyages, etc.

The guides were taught about safety and entry formalities for tourists, and good guiding practice. They were also trained in first aid by Indian Red Cross volunteers Drs Marli Ete and Moli Basar, and were informed about ‘transformation process towards specialized Arunachalee guides’ by Raj Basu, who is an

advisor to the tourism department on rural tourism and homestay policy.

Health and safety protocols in the ‘new normal tourism’ were also discussed.

RGGP Itanagar Principal Taba Tath gave away the certificates to the participants at the valedictory function.