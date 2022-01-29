Republic Day celebrated

ITANAGAR, 28 Jan: Republic Day was celebrated in Miao in Changlang district, and in Lower Subansiri district on 26 January.

In Miao, ADC Sunny K Singh unfurled the tricolour, and highlighted the achievements of the government departments. He extended special gratitude to the frontline workers who have been fighting Covid-19 relentlessly.

In Lower Subansiri, DC Somcha Lowang unfurled the national flag in headquarters Ziro.

The DC paid homage to the nation’s freedom fighters. She further invited all to join the fight against the drug menace, and highlighted the achievements of the departments in the district.

Ridge Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd was given the best multipurpose cooperative society award and Takhe Tado and Doyir Phill were given commendation certificates. (Correspondent & DIPRO)