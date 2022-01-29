Fire destroys granary

YINGKIONG, 28 Jan: The granary of a villager was destroyed in a fire incident in Padu village in Mariyang subdivision of Upper Siang district on 25 January.

According to the villagers, the fire was caused by a lightning. Fortunately, there was no loss of life.

Besides grains, valuables including local beads, dangki, aram, gale, gadu, etc, were destroyed in the fire.

Mariyang MLA Kanggong Taku visited the affected family and took stock of the situation.

The properties lost and damaged were also assessed by a board constituted for the purpose. (DIPRO)