Loans provided to 66 SHGs

BASAR, 28 Jan: A total loan of Rs 74,20,000 was granted to 66 self-help groups (SHG) of Leparada district through the Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank (APRB), the Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Apex Bank and the State Bank of India (SBI) branches here.

The SHGs are promoted by the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission.

While the APRB provided a total loan of Rs 56,70,000 to 53 SHGs, the SBI and

the Apex Bank provided Rs 15,50,000 and Rs 2 lakhs to 11 SHGs and two SHGs, respectively.

The cheques were distributed by Leparada DC Duly Kamduk during the Republic Day celebration here, in the presence of MLA Gokar Basar, Leparada ZPC Nyabi Dirchi and others.

Hiri SHG, Ragi Ane SHG and Chekor Lombi SHG were awarded commendation certificates by the DC. (DIPRO)