Volleyball tourney to mark school’s golden jubilee year begins

ZIRO, 28 Jan: The golden jubilee celebration of the government secondary school in Tajang here in Lower Subansiri district began with an Inter-Zilla Volleyball Tournament at the school’s playground on Friday.

The inaugural match was played between Lempia zilla volleyball team and Reru zilla volleyball team. The match was won by Reru zilla.

In the second match, Diibo North zilla team defeated Nitii zilla team.

Attending the inaugural function, Lower Subansiri ZPC Likha Sangchhore discouraged the youths from taking drugs.

DDSE Tabia Chobin and all the ZPMs of Ziro-I witnessed the matches.