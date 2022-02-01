1 dies of Covid pneumonia, multiple fractures

ITANAGAR, 31 Jan: A 75-year-old man from Lower Dibang Valley district passed away due to Covid-19 pneumonia, compounded by multiple fractures, at his residence in Bolung village at around 4:30 pm on Sunday.

The death was reported on Monday by health officials. With this, the state’s death toll has gone up to 287.

The patient had come to the emergency ward of the district hospital in Roing and had been admitted with polytrauma and multiple fractures caused by a road accident on 3 January.

He tested positive for Covid-19 on 21 January at the hospital, and was shifted to the Covid ward. However, the patient was taken home by his guardian, against medical advice, after signing an undertaking, on 29 January.

He had not been vaccinated and had no known comorbidity.

On Monday, the state recorded 328 cases of Covid-19, of whom 136 are symptomatic. Kurung Kumey reported the highest positivity

rate of 50 percent, followed by 41.7 percent in Kamle and 40 percent in Siang. The ICR recorded a positivity rate of 15.7 percent.

Currently, the total number of active cases across the state is 2,835.