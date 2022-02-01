Improving police-public relation was a satisfying task, says outgoing DGP

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 31 Jan: Outgoing DGP RP Upadhyaya said that improving the relationship between the people and the police force following the anti-PRC riots in the state capital was one of the most satisfying tasks in his tenure as the DGP of the state.

Speaking to the media here on his last day in office, the DGP said that the police worked hard to build relationship with the people after the anti-PRC riots.

“We have won back the trust and respect of people through our efforts. I thank everyone, especially the lovely people of Arunachal, for support in this regard,” he said.

The DGP also said that, after the riots, the police have undergone major changes. “We have concentrated on improving the training of police force. Better equipment has been provided. The state government has extended full support to us to modernize the police force,” said the DGP.

He offered a word of advice to IAS and IPS officers coming from Delhi to serve in Arunachal Pradesh. “The kind of exposure officers coming from Delhi get during their interactions with educated people and understanding the tribal population like Arunachal is rare. Once posted here, officers should be both physically and mentally dedicated to the people of the state. People will shower you with love and respect if you sincerely and honestly work for their welfare. You will never get such love and affection in any part of India,” said the DGP.

He termed his tenure as the Arunachal Pradesh DGP the most memorable tenure of his professional police career.

“State government, people of Arunachal, and my officials have extended full cooperation. People here in the state deal you with merit and they have no prejudice. I will always treasure the beautiful memories made in Arunachal in my life,” said Upadhyaya.

In his two tenures in the state, Upadhyaya served as SP and DGP.