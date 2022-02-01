Kebi panchayat bans poaching, illegal timbering; airguns surrendered

YACHULI/SEER, 30 Jan: Kebi panchayat in Lower Subansiri district has banned all kinds of hunting and timbering activities within the panchayat’s jurisdiction.

The decision was taken during a ‘gun surrender-cum-signature campaign environmental awareness programme’, organized at Seer-Pith village on Sunday by the All Pith-Seer Youth Welfare Association (APSYWA), in collaboration with the Yachuli forest range.

Addressing the participants, Yazali CO Tashi Wangchu Thongdok highlighted “the

significance of cross-pollination through birds, bees, insects and other natural animals.” He also suggested organizing “bird watching trail, butterfly meet and awareness camps on the importance of relationship between nature and human beings.”

He agreed to issue an administrative order banning poaching activities in the area.

Yachuli Range Forest Officer Likha Obi highlighted “the importance of food chain and wildlife habitation” and the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Seer HGB Golo Epo and APSYWA president Golo Jarjo also spoke.

Two Nx100 airguns were surrendered by Taba Teji and Taba Saha during the programme.

So far, 128 airguns have been surrendered by the denizens of Lower Subansiri district under the Airgun Surrender Abhiyan. (DIPRO)