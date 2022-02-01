Miram Taron returns home after being released by PLA

[ Bengia Ajum ]

TUTING, 31 Jan: Arunachalee youth Miram Taron, who had been abducted by China’s PLA on 18 January from Lungta Jor area in Upper Siang district, reached home here in Upper Siang district on Monday afternoon.

Taron had been abducted when he was on a hunting trip with his friend Johny Yaying, who managed to escape from the scene and report the matter to the authorities.

The PLA handed Taron over to the Indian Army on 27 January at the Wacha-Damai interaction point in Kibithu in Anjaw district, where he underwent quarantine and completed legal formalities.

He was given a warm welcome by the local administration and the panchayat leaders here on his return on Monday.

Speaking to this daily, Miram’s father Opang Taron informed that Miram is still traumatized by the whole event.

“Right now, he is mentally exhausted. The whole incident has scared him a lot. He is recovering and we are extending all support to him,” said Opang Taron.

After being reunited with his family, Miram shared the ordeal he underwent in the PLA’s captivity. He said that he was kept blindfolded during the entire period, except while he was inside a room.

“They removed the blindfold only when he was kept inside the room. Otherwise, most of the time, the PLA kept him blindfolded and kept changing his location,” said Opang Taron.

Also, the PLA brought one Lhoba tribesman of China who spoke the Bokar language to interrogate Miram. “He does not properly understand the Bokar language. However, Miram did manage to pick up some points and had a brief interaction. Apart from it, there was literally no conversation between Miram and his abductors,” said Opang Taron.

Further, he said that the PLA initially tried to scare Miram by physically torturing him. “They beat him and also used minor electric shock. But it was only during the initial days. After that, he was never ill-treated,” the father added.

In the evening, a large number of relatives and villagers visited the home of Opang Taron to welcome Miram back.

“Everyone has been very supportive of us during this whole period. We are especially grateful to MP Tapir Gao for taking up the case of Miram very strongly at the highest level,” said Opang Taron.