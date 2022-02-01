Stolen bikes, properties recovered; 10 arrested

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

PASIGHAT, 31 Jan: Thirteen stolen bikes and other properties like camera, laptop, gas cylinder, etc, were recovered during an intensive investigation carried out by the police over the last 10 days in connection with Case No 08/22 of the police station here in East Siang district.

The initial breakthrough was made with the recovery of a stolen motorcycle from Ruksin. From there, other persons involved were traced, and

the stolen items were recovered from them. The majority of the bikes were recovered from Pasighat area and other districts of Arunachal and Assam.

Ten persons have been arrested in this case, including three persons who were receivers of stolen bikes.

The case was cracked by a police team led by SIs Rotom Echu and Aditya Chandra, under the supervision of DSP Tapang Tatak.