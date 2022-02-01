Next CPA zonal conference to be held in Itanagar

SHILLONG, 31 Jan: The next conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone-III will be held in Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar in March.

The decision was taken during a joint meeting of the executive committee, CPA India Region Zone-III and the executive council of the North East Region Institute of Parliamentary Studies & Research (NERIPSTR), held here in Meghalaya on Monday.

CPA chairman and Arunachal Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona and Meghalaya Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh, who is also the president of the NERIPSTR, chaired the joint meeting in the presence of Assam Speaker Biswajiit Daimary, Nagaland Speaker Sharingain Longkumer, and deputy speakers and officials

of the different assemblies of the Northeast.

Addressing media persons, Lyngdoh said that the meeting was held to finalize the date of the CPA India Region Zone-III conference of all the NE states.

“It was decided that this time the next conference of the CPA India Region Zone-III will be held at Itanagar in the second week of March,” he informed.

Lyngdoh said that the subjects and agendas of the next CPA conference were discussed during the meeting.

It was also decided that all the speakers of the NE states will propose issues concerning the interest of the people of the region before 15 February, which will be discussed and addressed in the conference.

On the meeting of the NERIPSTR, the Meghalaya speaker said that the institution has been established in Khanapara (Assam).

He said that the objective of setting up this institution in the NE region is to impart trainings and extend support to all the legislators and officials of the NE assemblies.

According to him, as of now all the legislators of the different states have to attend these trainings and workshops and programmes in the Lok Sabha in Delhi.

“Because of the distance and location, we felt it is high time that we should have our own training team in Assam. Therefore, we decided to move little fast in this matter, which the executive council has authorized to initiate the matter at the earliest,” Lyngdoh said.

“(As) president of the NERIPSTR, along with the appointed director Heman Das, who is the secretary of the Assam legislative assembly, will initiate and see how this institute functioning at the earliest,” he said.

Asked if the issue of going paperless was discussed, Lyngdoh said that they did not take up the matter during the meeting but the process has started and will take place in the new Meghalaya legislative assembly. (Source: Hub News)