Min urges people to take up agri, horti activities

PALIN, 1 Feb: Agriculture & Horticulture Minister Tage Taki on Monday urged the people to take up agriculture, horticulture and allied activities for economic sustainability and self-reliance.

Taki was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 28-day Nyokum festival celebration here in Kra Daadi district. He also kicked off the sporting activities at the general ground here on Tuesday.

“The time has come to look beyond government jobs and look for self-employment generation avenues through agriculture and horticulture activities,” he said.

“How long will we depend on other states for our requirements? During the Covid lockdown and during blockades imposed by neighbouring states, we suffer a lot.

Right from food to vegetable and every other thing, we are dependent on others. This needs to change,” said Taki.

He urged the people to remain united and preserve the cultural and traditional identity of the tribal society. He also announced that a state-of-the-art piggery and dairy development building would be established here.

MLA Kumsi Sidisow, who was also present, motivated the people to preserve their age-old cultural heritage and traditional values. He said that the festival “should be celebrated with oneness, without discrimination to any religion and faith.”

“Our tribal festival is deeply rooted in our culture and tradition, which need to be preserved and promoted,” he added.

Sports Authority of Arunachal Chairman Byabang Taj, Tali MLA Jikke Tako, Palin-Chambang MLA Balo Raja, former MP and veteran Congress leader Takam Sanjoy, and KVIB Chairman Dominic Tadar also addressed the gathering.