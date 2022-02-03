RGU to celebrate 39th Foundation Day

RONO HILLS, 2 Feb: The Rajiv Gandhi University will be celebrating its 39th Foundation Day on 4 February in a blended mode with RGU Chief Rector and Governor BD Mishra and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein in attendance.

University Grants Commission former chairman Prof DP Singh will deliver the Foundation Day Lecture.

Keeping in view the Covid-19 Pandemic, the programme is being arranged in blended mode where limited people as per Covid-19 protocol will participate in the programme

physically at the mini auditorium, and the rest will join online from 10.45 AM onwards.

All stakeholders, especially faculty members, students-both present and past have been invited to join the programme via online link: https://meet.google.com/hdq-nqpp-mnw