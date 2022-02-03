Third edition of Homestay Congress concludes

ZIRO, 2 Feb: Thirty participants took part in the third edition of the Homestay Congress, which was held here in Lower Subansiri from 31 January to 2 February.

The Homestay Congress was restricted to Subansiri Basin keeping the pandemic in view.

Speaking during the inaugural session, Tourism Deputy Director Bengia Manna Sonam elaborated on the vision, policy and schemes for rural tourism and homestays by the government of Arunachal Pradesh.

On the second day, former skipper of Indian football team and ambassador for Association for Conservation & Tourism (ACT) and resource person of the session, Bhaichung Bhutia updated the participants on Gurubas, the sustainable destination development model, which he is implementing at his village Tinkitam in South Sikkim. He also visited the tourist sites of Ziro.

There were also sessions on first aid basics by Indian Redcross Society and status of tourism in Arunachal Pradesh by APTOA, hygiene, Covid-19 protocols, housekeeping, food production and table service by SFCI.

The concluding session was chaired by the Ziro DTO.

Later, Bhutia gave away the registration certificates for new homestays from the department of tourism, GoAP.