DC emphasizes on regular inspection of projects

ROING, 4 Feb: Lower Dibang Valley Deputy Commissioner Soumya Saurabh emphasized on site inspection of projects by the members of the district level monitoring committee (DLMC) on a regular basis, “instead of just presenting the status of the progress on papers or through PowerPoint.”

During a DLMC meeting held here on Friday, the DC reviewed 21 major projects and various other schemes being implemented by various departments in the district.

She stressed on ensuring quality and timely completion of projects, and directed the user agencies to submit reports of inspection of projects on a weekly basis.

ZPMs and members of the IMCLS and the ABK also stressed the need for regular inspection of the major projects.

Later, the DLMC members inspected the construction of the emporium for textile and handicrafts under the Chief Minister’s District Innovation and Challenge Fund, the indoor stadium under Khelo India, and the model residential school under the PMJVK. (DIPRO)