Encroachers evicted from Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve

MIAO, 9 Feb: The officials of Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve on Wednesday evicted a few illegal structures, including three dwellings, illegal fences and signboards, which were constructed and erected within the park area.

Show-cause notices have also been served to eight individuals residing illegally within the protected area.

“The authority of the Namdapha Tiger Reserve will not tolerate such illegal activities and ensure that the Park is free from further encroachment,” the authority of the Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve said in a release, adding that actions will be initiated against the illegal encroachers as per the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972.

Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve is a hotspot of biodiversity and recognized throughout the world for its diverse flora and fauna.