Climate studies predict most districts of Arunachal will receive heavy downpour, flash floods: Prof Ravindranath

[ Chukhu Indu ]

ITANAGAR, 9 Feb: International Climate Change expert at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore Prof N H Ravindranath has claimed that recent climate modeling studies predict that most districts of Arunachal Pradesh will receive heavy downpour and flash floods in the coming days.

Recently, the state has witnessed massive snowfall in various places of the state, such as parts of West Kameng district after two decades, Darya Hill area in Itanagar after 34 years and even in parts of Kurung Kumey district.

Speaking with The Arunachal Times on the issue, Prof NH Ravindranath has termed climate change the reason behind the extreme events, like enormous floods, drought and cyclones, which are occurring over the years throughout the world.

This reporter also spoke to the state Director Environment & Climate Change Dohu Robin and sought his opinion regarding the extreme weather patterns.

When asked if the inputs made by the Bomdila forest division DFO on Saturday last that the snowfall which has occurred at various parts of West Kameng is due to less human interference for the last two years, Dohu Robin said that he does not completely agree because those regions in the West Kameng lie in the high altitude and has a record for snowfall earlier.

“It is a different analogy and has no proven scientific reason, but it can be,” he added.

While quoting Dr NH Ravindran’s reference on the subject, Robin said, “Climate modeling is largely based on a mathematical equation and projects that will happen in the next 50 years keeping in view the trends in the past 30 years. According to this modeling, there is going to be an erratic rainfall pattern depending upon the global rise in temperature.”

The director environment & climate change further said “According to the climate modeling, if there is a four degree rise in the temperature, much of the landmass will submerge and in order to address the issue, the Conference of Parties (COP) has decided to sustain the global temperature within 1.5 degrees through intended nationally determined condition. Any developmental activities should not let global temperatures exceed beyond 1.5 degrees. Around 198 countries are part of that treaty.”

He further stated that in the coming days, heavy downpour will be witnessed that can cause havoc and catastrophe and at the same time, there will be extreme weather conditions if measures are not taken to stabilize global temperature.