Trg on horti-based farming system gets underway

PASIGHAT, 9 Feb: A three-day farmers’ training programme on ‘economics of horti-based farming system for sustainable development’ got underway at the College of Horticulture and Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district on Wednesday.

Thirty farmers from Kebang, Riga, Sitang and various other villages in Siang district are attending the training, which also includes demonstration and field visits.

Dr Lakshmi Dhar Hatai is the course director and Dr TM Chanu and Dr Ch Victoria Devi are the course coordinators.

The inaugural programme was attended by CHF Dean Prof BN Hazarika.