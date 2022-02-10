Vegetable seeds distributed to farmers of Mechukha

MECHUKHA, 9 Feb: Varieties of vegetable seeds were distributed among the farmers here in Shi Yomi district during a programme organized for the purpose by the Basar-based ICAR’s Research Complex for NEH Region on Tuesday.

At least 15 types of vegetable seeds, including spinach, coriander, bhindi, radish, French bean, brinjal, tomato, chilli, cabbage, carrot, bitter gourd, pumpkin, bottle gourd, cow pea and pea were distributed among 45 farmers of Dechenthang and Dorjeeling villages. .

The ICAR’s Research Complex for NEH Region Centre Joint Director Dr H Kalita encouraged the farmers in off season vegetable cultivation, along with poultry and piggery farming. He also spoke on pest and disease management in major crops.

Horticulture Scientist Dr Thejangulie Angami explained the scientific methods of raising vegetable nursery and cultivation of both rabi and kharif vegetables.

Sub-Divisional Officer N Loya, HDO AK Singh and Veterinary Officer Dr Sonam Naksang also attended it.

The programme was organized under the tribal sub-plan, in collaboration with departments of agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry.