LGBTQIA+ sensitization prog for police personnel

ITANAGAR, 10 Jul: The women police station (WPS), Itanagar, in collaboration with AP QueerStation, organized an LGBTQIA+ sensitization programme at Ane’s Home, a healing centre for trauma victims, here on Thursday.

The sensitization programme was supported by Mariwala Health Initiative (MHI).

Addressing the participants, WPS OC Rina Sonam gave an overview of the role and functioning of the WPS and the legal protections available for gender and sexual minorities. She highlighted the inclusive nature of Ane’s Home, which was envisioned and built under the guidance of former Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh.

She also spoke on key provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, underscoring the need for understanding and implementing these protections.

Sawang Wangchha, who represented AP QueerStation, conducted a session on the meaning and significance of the LGBTQIA+ acronym, and shared insights into the lived realities of queer and trans individuals in Arunachal Pradesh.

Wangchha also spoke about the need for increased awareness among police personnel to handle queer-trans-related cases with sensitivity and care. He stated that many queer-trans individuals hesitate to report abuse or crimes due to fear of outing and social stigma, and highlighted the AP QueerStation’s role as a bridge between victims and law enforcement. Emphasizing the need to move beyond binary frameworks, he urged attendees to adopt a more inclusive understanding of gender and sexuality.

Inspector Dopi Pakam acknowledged the presence of queer-trans related cases in Arunachal, and emphasized the importance of handling such matters with compassion and accuracy, especially when children are involved. She further called for more sensitization efforts in the future to foster awareness and inclusivity within the police force.